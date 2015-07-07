Taaka
Vodka
1.75 L
Taaka is a premium spirit at a value price. Its four distillation process and the charcoal filtration allow Taaka to produce a Vodka that is perfect by itself or in well-crafted mixed drinks.
This London Dry Gin is made from fine grain & careful practices are undergone to make it free of impurities. Juniper berries are prominent on the nose and palate, but more subtle flavors can be detected to the careful drinker.
