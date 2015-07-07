Tangent Albarino
Albarino
750 ml
If you close your eyes when tasting this wine you might think you are in Spain; showcasing bright acidity and fresh orange, tangerine and sweet nectarine flavors; refreshing and crisp in the finish.
Here is a great value summer style white wines; excellent example of Pinot Gris; zesty, citrus and mineral flavors; impressive balance and length in the finish.
California. Bright and racy, yet light. Flavors of green apple, grapefruit, citrus zest. A bit of minerality to boot. 13.5% ABV