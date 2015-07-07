Sho Chiku Bai Mio Sparkling
Sake
300 ml
Refreshing, fruity and unique sweet aroma. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and Koji.
The Tamari Reserva Malbec is a high class red with substance the palate; rich and firm in the aftertaste.
This connoisseur class of sake made of highly polished rice and a special strain of yeast makes it a richly textured sake. 15% ABV
Rich, sweet and aromatic plum wine suitable as an aperitif. Serve it chilled or on the rocks. 12% ABV
Chile. Crisp, bright wine offers notes of white flowers, melon, papaya, citrus and crushed stones. 13% ABV