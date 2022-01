Edna Valley

Merlot

750 ml

Our Edna Valley Vineyard Merlot is juicy with a velvety, rich mouthfeel, opening with red cherry, blackberry, and subtle plum aromas with a hint of espresso. These characteristics continue on the inviting palate along with supple tannins that integrate with layers of smoked meat, cola, blueberry, earth, and hints of tobacco and nutmeg for a satisfying and pleasant Merlot.