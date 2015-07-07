Taken Wine Company
Complicated Red Blend
750 ml
This is a smooth and opulent Napa Valley wine that bursts from the glass with blackberries, chocolate, plum, cassis and savory flavors. The wine is dense and structured with notes of espresso and oak.
This is a smooth and opulent Napa Valley wine that bursts from the glass with blackberries, chocolate, plum, cassis and savory flavors. The wine is dense and structured with notes of espresso and oak.
A project created by the Taken Wine Co. the Complicated Chardonnay has aromas of Meyer lemon peel and quince aromas; tastes of bright stone fruit with fresh lingering lemon-lime zest and bright acid.