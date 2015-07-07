Tait
The Ball Buster
750 ml
90 Points Stephen Tanzer- Smooth, offering vibrant black raspberry and cola flavors and a hint of bitter chocolate; velvety tannins come on late and add subtle grip to a smooth, fruit-driven finish.
90 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE & SPIRITS. The '07 Taft Street Russian River Valley is a bold Chardonnay, without excess oak; brings to mind an apple pie wit an oatmeal crust; satisfying and supple.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth, soft, and soothing, the quiet '06 Taft Street Zinfandel offers a well-balanced look at this outrageous, brazen varietal; no edges, just pure good drinking.