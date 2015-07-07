Türi Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
90-95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Quadruple-distilled rye grain mash; bouquet is mildly spicy; light-to-medium body; grainy, flowery, fresh-off-the-sill manner; finish is long.
90-95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Quadruple-distilled rye grain mash; bouquet is mildly spicy; light-to-medium body; grainy, flowery, fresh-off-the-sill manner; finish is long.
These are bite-sized chocolate nuggets individually wrapped and filled with Kahlua. Truly a magnificent pair.
These are bite-sized chocolate nuggets individually wrapped and filled with Baileys. Truly a magnificent pair.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Quite a nice wine, the active '06 Turn Me Red, made from Zweigelt and Cabernet Sauvignon; is sleek and fine on the palate; soft and enticing on the palate; give it a light chill.
Fine quality dark chocolate encases a sweet cherry and real cherry liqueur; excellent hostess gift, basket item, or holiday candy tray treat for the adults!
The fresh and endearing Turn Me Riesling is crisp and lively on the palate with a slight trace of sweetness; has a hint of mineral in the aftertaste and a nice length in the finish.
Premium Soju. Hand crafted, all natural 100% polished rice. The internationally acclaimed drink of Japanese royalty is now available in America.