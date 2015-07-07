Sylk Scotch Cream Liqueur
Liqueur
750 ml
FIVE STARS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRIT JOURNAL. Scents of citrus rind, malt whisky, and light creams are followed by floral blossom and a honey quality, the finish is very creamy and smooth.
