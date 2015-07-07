Aperol
Aperitif
750 ml
Since its creation in Padova, Italy in 1919, Aperol is the quintessential aperitif and is the irreplaceable ingredient for the preparation of the original Aperol Spritz.
Created in 1880 by founder Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle, Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge is a premium blend of cognacs with wild tropical oranges from the Caribbean.
Top of the line Grand Marnier. Blend of Grand Marnier dating back 150 years.
This limited annual release was first introduced in 2011 as the ultimate expression from the house of Marnier Lapostolle. It is a rare blend of exceptionally old vintage cognacs sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne and special old family reserves aged in French oak casks. Their rare cognac blend is then combined with an exacting double distillation of Grand Marnier’s signature bitter orange liqueur. It contains 82% of cognac.
Campari is an Italian aperitivo with a signature red color and versatile bitter flavor. Campari is a staple ingredient for your home bar as it is the base for dozens of classic cocktails and variations including the Negroni. Campari was created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novara, Italy. It has been made according to a secret family recipe for 160 years.