Grand Marnier

Quintessence Cuvée

750 ml

This limited annual release was first introduced in 2011 as the ultimate expression from the house of Marnier Lapostolle. It is a rare blend of exceptionally old vintage cognacs sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne and special old family reserves aged in French oak casks. Their rare cognac blend is then combined with an exacting double distillation of Grand Marnier’s signature bitter orange liqueur. It contains 82% of cognac.