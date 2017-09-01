Sv Vodka Honey Pepper 80pr
Vodka
750 ml
A triumph of two of nature's opposites-red chili pepper with a touch of natural honey, blended together to create a true flavor sensation of spice and sweetness.
The Silk Vodka from Russia. Filtered an astonishing 14 times Silk Vodka boasts contaminant-free, burn-free sipping with an unmatched silky-smooth mouthfeel.