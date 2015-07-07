Sol Cerveza
Mexican Lager
6 Bottles
Celebrate the sun with this excellent Mexican import.
Celebrate the sun with this excellent Mexican import.
Skol Vodka is known for versatility with mixed drinks, and is a party necessity. A great value made in the USA from the finest grains.
You can never get too much sun! Mexico's popular Sol Beer is now available in a 12-Pack.
A true Sangria -the 1st imported premium Sangria made from all natural ingredients. 100% SpanishTempranillo blended with natural citrus juices & a touch of cinnamon. Fresh fruits - Kissed by the Sun