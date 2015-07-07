Suntory Hibiki
Japanese Harmony
750 ml
A blend of more than 10 malt and grain whiskies, aged in five different casks, from Suntory's three distilleries.
The long-awaited new 12 yr old blend from Hibiki, and it's a stunner. Lovely malt from Hakushu and Yamazaki, plus some aged grain. Part matured in casks formerly home to Japanese plum liqueur!
A fantastic Japanese blend, made with aged malt and grain whiskies from Suntory's three distilleries. Spicy and sophisticated.
Complex with a nose that's buttery and smooth. Subtle spices of hazelnut and vanilla, pears and plums, and a touch of oak.