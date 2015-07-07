Sudwerk Hefeweizen
Bavarian Wheat Hefeweizen
6 Bottles
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Well done brewers! Brewed in the classic German style; using all German ingredients; a combination of banana and clove spiciness; dry, crisp finish of German hops.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Well done brewers! Brewed in the classic German style; using all German ingredients; a combination of banana and clove spiciness; dry, crisp finish of German hops.
Reddish black in color, this winter specialty has a robust character accentuated by a toasted malt flavor. A long lagering process provides a velvety smooth finish.
90 PTS, BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. True to the German style, this finely crafted pilsner brewed in Davis is light in color & rich in character with an elegant bitterness and a crisp finish.