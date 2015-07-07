Stuhlmuller Chardonnay '09
Chardonnay
750 ml
The Stuhlmuller Chardonnay shows fine citrus and lemon custard aromas, intermixed with lovely orchard fruit; green pineapple, pear, orange blossom and apple notes; bright acidity in the finish.
The Stuhlmuller Chardonnay shows fine citrus and lemon custard aromas, intermixed with lovely orchard fruit; green pineapple, pear, orange blossom and apple notes; bright acidity in the finish.
88 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stuhlmuller Estate Cabernet Sauvignon shows good depth with dark red berries, flowers, licorice, mint and sweet herbs; minerality runs through the fruit with floral notes