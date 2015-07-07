Strike Brewing IPA
American IPA India Pale Ale
22 oz
Generously hopped during the boil and post-fermentation, this IPA sets itself apart in drinkability. Great for those who love the bitterness and flavor of hops and want to enjoy a few beers.
