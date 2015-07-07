Karl Strauss Brewing
Tower 10 IPA
12 Bottles
An almost endearing beer,the Karl Strauss IPA exhibits pleasing maltiness that stays nicely on the palate; rich and nicely textured, this brew goes will with flavorful dishes.
Huge hoppy hits of pineapple and tangerine followed by a dry crisp finish
A San Diego-style IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Citra hops. Robust flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and tangerine linger through a dry, crisp finish.
Vienna and Munich malts produce the deep golden color, nutty undertones, and toasted malt flavors characteristic of this beer.
Mosaic Session Ale is bursting with vibrant grapefruit aroma and flavors of citrus and tropical fruit. Our signature dry-hopping technique delivers a drinkable beer without sacrificing hop appeal.
This decadent twist on a robust porter packs rich layers of smooth peanut butter and dark chocolate flavors. The lingering, slightly dry finish is sure to keep you going back for the next sip.
Karl Strauss 25th Anniversary Doppelbock is a rich, malty lager with deep toffee flavors and a plum-like fruit character. Aged in oak bourbon barrels for a yearthe tasted oak lingers in the finish.
A medium-bodied American Pale brewed with Bravo, Cascade, and Amarillo hops.A floral and grapefruit-like hop flavor is balanced by a soft caramel malt character. Finishes dry with a citrus hoppiness.
A full-bodied and deeply complex Imperial Stout brewed with dark roasted malts, Ethiopian, and cocoa nibs.
An abundance of high-alpha Centiennial hops give Tower 20 Double IPA a resinous pine-like bitterness, while Oregon-Grown Crystals and Chinook lend zesty grapefruit and tangerine hop flavors. ABV 9.5%
GOLD MEDAL 2010 WORLD BEER CUP. Medium-bodied beer, brewed with caramelized malts for a rich copper color and toffee flavor, then warm fermented to bring out a hint of dried raisins and currants.
This malty scotch ale is rich with caramel flavors and a warming finish; balanced by scotch notes developed by aging on scotch-soaked oak chips. Enjoy your bottle now or age for celebrations to come.
An abundance of imported New Zealand hops give this medium-bodied ale fruity citrus and white grape-like flavors over a firm maltiness. It finishes dry with a lingering citrus hop bitterness.
Tower 10 boasts hops from beginning to end, and everywhere in between. Intense grapefruit and pine flavors lingers through its dry finish with a touch of lightly kilned caramel malts.
Gold Medal 2010 World Beer Cup. Brewed with half-ton of caramelized malts for a rich toffee flavor, then warm fermented. 5.8% ABV
Celebrate the season with this nice Marzen-style beer, just in time for this year's many Octoberfest celebrations!
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Karl Strauss' flagship beer, Amber Lager is brewed with generous amounts of caramel and Munich malts to give the beer rich caramel flavors, balanced by Cascade hops.
Imperial Belgian-style Brown Ale with rich flavors of graham crackers, nuts, and spice. 8.5% ABV
California. Bursting with vibrant grapefruit aromas and flavors of citrus and tropical fruit. 5.5% ABV