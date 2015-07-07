Stonewood
Merlot
750 ml
Pleasant hint of oak and a smooth finish, so it's perfect with most Italian dishes, stews and grilled foods. 13.5% ABV.
Pleasant hint of oak and a smooth finish, so it's perfect with most Italian dishes, stews and grilled foods. 13.5% ABV.
Rich flavors and smooth tannins that make it an ideal partner for a variety of meats, pasta and grilled foods. 13.5% ABV.
12.5% ABV.
California. Crisp, refreshing white wine with a touch of grapefruit and lime that makes it ideal with seafood. 12.5% ABV