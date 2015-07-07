Stone Brewing
IPA
6 Bottles
San Diego IPA. Crisp and extra hoppy. 6.9% ABV
A pleasantly bitter, deliciously citrusy, hop-driven IPA with a lemon candy-like flavor. Brewed with an aggressive, no-holds-barred approach, Stone Delicious has created a flavorful, cutting-edge, modern-day IPA for everyone. Pairs well with buffalo wings, blue cheese, and cigars.
A mix of four different brews for the craft beer drinker who wants and deserves everything! 4.4% - 8.2% ABV
Sourcing Cascade from the Pacific Northwest and Australian Galaxy from Australia, we made a beer for lovers of frothy peaks and hoppy green buds. A current-day interpretation of a West Coast pale.
American Ale. Tasty hop fragrance with grapefruit, earthy pineapple and a hint of hemp. 5.4% ABV
Imperial Coffee Stout brewed with Mostra Coffee.
Coffee ice cream and
Escondido?s Stone Brewing knows IPAs. It's malt vs. hops and everyone wins! BIG! BIG! BIG! BIG fresh hop aroma and BIG malty richness add nicely to the body and balance the BIG hop finish!
American IPA. Harnesses the flavor and characteristics of pine, resin, citrus and spice. 8.2% ABV
Russian Stout. Huge, roasted and burnt chocolate flavors. 10.5% ABV
Dry-hopped with incredibly citrus-forward notes. Rounded out with hints of biscuit and toffee. 7.3% ABV
American IPA. Bright citrus zest with a citrus rind taste and earthy finish. 4.5% ABV
A light bodied and dry with floral hops up front. This is a high quality pale ale. 6% ABV
Ginger is a British favorite; they make Ginger beer, Ginger ale, Ginger brandy, and Ginger wine; made from ginger, yeast, sugar, raisins, lemon rind and water, and then fortified.
Escondido Ale. Intense malt with piney undertones. 7.2% ABV
Escondido's favorite Bastard brings a bright and intensely hoppy character abounds, with sharp lemon, lemongrass and herbal notes singing on the palate. "Gluten Reduced" to well below 20 or less ppm.
An islandy libation worthy of a tiki glass and a beach hammock. Lots of hops with Fresh Tangerine and Pineapple.
This tropical IPA is brewed with blend of Citra, Centennial, Sterling, Azacca, and Mosaic hops, then fresh fruit purees of tangerine and pineapple.
Distinguished by citrusy hop flavors, piney vibrancy and a light malt character, Stone IPA has stood tall as the epitome of the West Coast style IPA since 1997.
An American IPA style beer brewed by Stone Brewing Co. A golden beauty that explodes with citrusy flavor and hop aromas. 6.9% ABV
We took floral and citrus notes from Mosaic, Loral and Mandarina Bavaria hops to dish up a mouthwatering fruit punch to the palate.
One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, hands down. This masterpiece explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character. Great entry level brew into IPAs too, if you’re used to it’s younger brother, the pale ale.
When we devoloped this pleasantly bitter, deliciously lemony IPA, we took it as an opportunity to reduce the amount of gluten in the beer.
American IPA. A subtle pine taste with rich flavors of orange peel, grapefruit and papaya. 8.2% ABV
Our brewers took the approach to deliver incredibly hoppy and aromatic flavor while keeping it very balanced, and upping the alcohol unnoticeably - nailing this astounding one-of-a-kind creation. The mild bitterness and relatively dry body compliment the style, and the residual maltiness nicely rounds it out. Lingering lime peel and tropical fruit derived from the hops stand out on the finish, begging one to seek out more.
A variety of hops paired with a citrusy aroma that dances on the palette in this crisp IPA.
A one of its fruity kind, that doesn’t even include fruit. Nope. Stone’s team took floral and citrus notes from Mosaic, Loral and Mandarina Bavaria hops to dish up a mouthwatering fruit punch to this brew. Go get deserted on an island and make this one of the few things you take.
This is no light, corporate, tasteless beer. We're still Stone. And punk is not dead yet. This is a hopped-up, bold, flavorful lager that the authority figures in your life are sure to hate.
Brewed with 10 different hops, this intense double IPA is a celebration and declaration of the fresh beer revolution. 9.4% ABV
There have been many nods to Arrogant Bastard Ale--even outright attempts to copy it--but only one can ever embody the true nature of Liquid Arrogance. 7.2% ABV.
We took the Xocoveza, a milk stout brewed with coffee and spices to mimic the rich flavors of Mexican hot chocolate, aged for 3 months in American oak Kentucky bourbon barrels.
We took the Xocoveza, a milk stout brewed with coffee and spices to mimic the rich flavors of Mexican hot chocolate aged in French Oak Extra Anejo Tequila Barrels that previously held Bordeaux Wine.
Rich coffee, bitter and milk chocolate flavors abound, while dark charred oak, rich vanilla and caramel from the bourbon barrels synergistically elevate the ultra-intense flavors of the orginal beer.
Supercharged succession of orange, tangerine, lemon, lime, spice and dankness. 8.4% ABV
Heavily hopped and boldy malted with a crisp finish. 8% ABV
A top shelf double IPA elixir with gin botanicals, ginger, and citrus peel. 8.9% ABV
This is an agressively hopped imperial IPA, jam-packed with Virginia raspberries and blackberries.
A crisp and refreshing ale brewed with bitter orange peel and coriander.
A glorious blend of Amarillo, Cascade, Mosaic, and Simcoe brings us one of San Diegeos newest West Coast IPA's.
A deep and rich hoppy ale featuring Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Warrior Hops.
An agressively hopped Imperial Stout with fresh Virginia raspberries and blackberries. First Special Release from Stone Brewing in Richmond, VA.
Stone Double Bastard Bigger Longer Uncut is a 50% blend of fresh Double Bastard, 35% Laphroaig Scotch Whisky barrels, and 15% Templeton Rye Whiskey barrels.
The bright, intoxicating aromatics of the chocolate and mint emanating from this smooth-drinking, caffeinated libation are palpable. A refreshing accent to this still predominately coffee brew.
A mouthwatering recipe of unsweetened chocolate, flaked oats and dark-roasted malts is made even more deliciously complex care of oak barrels that previously nurtured bourbon.
"WHO YOU CALLIN' WUSSIE?" It is time a Pilsner got arrogant! 5.8% ABV.
Burst of citrus, peach and melon dominate in this IPA packed with nine varieties of hops. 4.8% abv
A stout brewed with raspberries & blackberries from the commonwealth of VA. 9.5% ABV
Just like its golden envelope-pushing counterpart, Stone Enjoy By Black IPA is intensely hoppy and should be enjoyed uber fresh to experience its vibrant stone and tropical fruit flavors and dankness.
Pours deep black with a rich brown head of foam. Aroma is dominated by roast malt and cocoa. A thick beer, but not sweet, with a rich silky mouthfeel
At Stone Brewing they have a love affair with hops. In an unprecedented feat of coordination, they will brew, bottle and deliver!
The huge maltiness of this beer created a rich, slightly sweet ale infused with assertive bitterness and bright hop notes This year???s ODD YEAR release is dry-hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo hops.
Introducing another dimension to our Bastard of a beer, this is a blend of barrel aged beer and non barrel aged beer, full of oak and vanilla notes to register their presence and it is still a Bastard
This IPA is with Brettanomyces, a wild yeast that, over time, brings about unpredictable complexities of spice and funk. After a year, it matures into a fascinating and delicious culmination.
This cider is light in body and features mouthwatering raspberry notes. It retains a dry and sparkling finish.
Arrogant Bastard Ale aged in Templeton Rye whiskey barrels for 9 months. 13.9% ABV
Drew and Steve?s winning beer is a hefty brown ale with a mottled pedigree, including dry English ale yeast, Vienna malt and turbinado sugar, and whose label features Steve?s own beloved mutt, Beverly
Matt Courtright had a prowess and passion for brewing. Burning Rosids is a Belgian-style Saison incorporating a unique ingredient cherry wood-smoked malt. 10.5% ABV
Ultra hot with fruity flavors from the peppers up front, along with notes of green jalapeno. Flavors of caramel, hops and oak from the barrel-aged beer come through, followed by fiery aftertaste.
Leads with ultra-hot and fruity pepper flavors along with subtler green jalapeño notes. Very intense caramel, butterscotch, and bourbon flavors make a strong appearance mid-palate; finishes fiery.
Intense smoke and vanilla flavors from the virgin bourbon barrels' along with nuances of butterscotch and caramel from the bourbon barrels, all meld into a very complex, well structured beer.
Two veteran breweries, Ecliptic and Stone, joined by Wicked Weed, decided to create an unusual blend of a traditional Belgian-style ale with a modern American-style IPA.
Stone W00t Stout 3.0 is a massive 13% Imperial Stout brewed with wheat, rye, pecans and stone-ground chocolate, an then a partially aged Kentucky bourbon barrels!
This edition was brewed in the authentic, style of imperial Russian stout, with pounds of espresso beans. Deep, rich espresso flavors are unmistakable and meld beautifully with roasty dark malts.
VERY LIMITED special release from Stone Brewing and will only be brewed a few times a year. Unique Belgian-Style IPA brewed with Belgian yeast. You won't want to miss this one.
Stone 12-12-12 has cinnamon and allspice with banana esters up front. Hints of citrus arrive mid palate, while molasses notes persevere in the finish along with a nice dark roasted malt dryness.
We tweak the recipe of Stone Old Guardian Barleywine from time to time. This time we're taking it to the next level by dry-hopping each yearly release of this beer with a different hop, essentially turning our barleywine into a triple IPA. For this inaugural brew, we've dry-hopped it with Pekko, a newer hop varietal from Washington's Yakima Valley that adds notes of stone fruit, orange, lemon and mint to the base beer's tropical fruit.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Smooth, rich, full-bodied and robust, not to mention chocolatey and coffee-like with a silky, creamy head; slight smokiness from peat-dried specialty malts!
BevMo! Best Buy. Sweet red berry aromas mingle with a bit of cedar & vanilla. Value!
English-style Milk Stout. Bittersweet, creamy, coffee-laced stout with a smooth texture. 5% ABV
Stone Brewing's rotating month to month brew. Flavor profile and ABV vary on vintage. Great for trying out something new!
Pecans, wheat, flaked rye and bourbon-soaked barrels provide this superhero imperial stout with a profound complexity. 13% ABV
A hefty brown ale with layers of malt flavors and warming, refined sweetness. Rich and soothing finish. 9% ABV
This beer employes dry hopping and hop bursting to get every last drop of piney, tropical essence that give this beer its incredible character. 8.5% ABV
American Ale. A hoppy mix of caramel and roasted malt with equally fragrant hops and grassy notes. 8.7% ABV
Fresh fruit style with a lovely long finish. 12.5% ABV
Aromatic with flavors of cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and carrots. Subtle malt sweetness and a medium-dry finish. 8.5% ABV
Avant garde West-Coast style IPA. A touch of fruit, spice complexity, aggressively hoppy, yet crisp and refreshing. 6.9% ABV
American Ale. Deep amber in color with roasted malt flavors and citrus overtones. 4.4% ABV
American Imperial Stout with espresso.Bold, rich, and full of American swagger. 8.7%ABV