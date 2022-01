Stokes' Ghost Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah

750 ml

2014 VINTAGE ONLY; GOLD MEDAL, INTERNATIONAL WINEMAKER CHALLENGE - Inky and dark, this Petite Sirah is brimming with black cherries, blackberries and cassis flavors. Violet notes and hints of white pepper enchant while intense, jammy fruit stains the teeth. Stokes' Ghost is full-bodied with balanced tannins and a finish that lingers on the palate.