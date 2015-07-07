Miller High Life
Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
American Lager. Mildly sweet with a hint of caramel and light corn followed by a dry finish. 4.6% ABV
American Lager. Mildly sweet with a hint of caramel and light corn followed by a dry finish. 4.6% ABV
Miller Lite is the Original Light Beer. Since 1975, Miller has proved that a beer can be light without sacrificing on taste. This American classic was crowned the winner of the 2016 Gold Award in the World Beer Cup, and has won more gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival than any other light beer. See what all the fuss is about and pick up a case, you won't be disappointed!
Clean & flavorful with a surprising complexity. This is beer that made Milwaukee famous!
More for less; what could be better than more of your favorite beer for less money with Miller's new value-price 18-pack!
Quality American-made Miller Genuine Draft, now available with less calories; one of the better lower-cal beers on the market.
BRONZE MEDAL-GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL-2003 for American-Style Specialty Lager, and BRONZE MEDAL-WORLD BEER CUP-2006. 144 calories per 12 ounce serving.
From the Champagne of Beers, now there's also a light way to live...the High Life.
Brewed for a fresh smooth flavor that's a result of being cold-filtered four times. Bright flavor with a hint of hop fruitiness, delivers a smooth finish. Only 64 calories-as light as it gets.
Brewed to uncompromising standards using select pale malt, cereal grains and yeast, this is a smooth, highly drinkable beer at an affordable price.
Brewed for a fresh smooth flavor that's a result of being cold-filtered four times. Bright flavor with a hint of hop fruitiness, delivers a smooth finish.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The initial bouquet has scents of lime peel and cassia bark; aeration adds traces of juniper, angelica, and coriander. The palate entry features licorice and orris root.
Clean & flavorful with a surprising complexity. This is the beer that made Milwaukee famous!
Taste the roasted caramel and the nice bready characteristics that are complemented by a hint of coffee & chocolate. Well balanced with slight lingering citrus rind and subtle sweetness.
Silver Medal winner for American-style Premium Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
This super-premium gin is distilled in England and blended with the world's most pure source of water, Icelandic spring water. 40% ABV
American Lager. Patented cold-filtering process delivers a smooth and very drinkable grain beer. 4.6% ABV
American Lager. The "Champagne of Beers," since 1903 delivers a crisp and refreshing taste. 4.6% ABV
Bright, bubbly beer in a bottle was more of a luxury, like Champagne. So when Miller High Life was introduced in 1903, Miller Brewing Co. (now part of MillerCoors) made sure that connection was clear — starting with the bottle. High Life has almost always come in a Champagne-shaped bottle with sloping shoulders. This easy-drinking beer is perfect for an afternoon with friends.
Clean & flavorful with a surprising complexity. This is beer that made Milwaukee famous!
Ultra smooth, malty, perfectly balanced, and finishes with a taste of hops
Redd's is a line of flavored golden ales with low malt and bitterness cues. This pack includes Redd's Hard Iced Tea, Apple Ale and Strawberry Ale.
Miller Fortune is a new spirited golden lager. It's undistilled & finishes smooth. And it ups the ante at 6.9% ABV.
A crisp refreshing medium-bodied ale with hints of caramel-toffee sweetness that balances the citrusy hop notes.
SILVER MEDAL WINNER for American-style Premium Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
SILVER MEDAL WINNER, 1997 GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL, for American-style Premium Lager!
Arguably the definitive German Ale, with golden color, crisp hop hints, aroma of baked bread, persistent creamy head.
Pinkus Organic Pilsner is pale golden in color, light to medium in body, dry and well-balanced with clean hop and malt character. Try with trout almondine, fresh salmon or thick potato chips!