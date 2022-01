Stateland Cellars Napa Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml

Our Napa County Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from some of the best vineyards in Napa. It contains bright notes of honey, grapefruit and lime. A crisp, clean Sauvignon Blanc that will beautifully compliment grilled salmon, pizza margherita, or grilled chicken.