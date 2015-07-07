St. Francis
Chardonnay
750 ml
The St Francis Chardonnay is big, rich and round; shows core fruit flavors with a note of spice; persistent long in the finish.
Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc captures crisp flavors and aromas of citrus, kiwi and mango with a touch of lime.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong. Drinks nicely, the St Francis Red Splash is an easy red to enjoy. Rounded and pleasing on the palate.
The St Francis Old Vine Zinfandel has a firm, dynamic acidity that drives it; both fresh fruit and tannins last on equal terms.
One of the most reliable, top end CA wineries. Cab Sauv leads, but there is a bit of Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Cab Franc as well, a perverbial spice box of interesting notes. BP MW
The St Francis Merlot is firm; offers ripe black fruit flavors and sweet oak nuances; sweet tannins in the finish.