St Hallett
Poacher's Blend
750 ml
The St Hallett Poacher's Blend, made from Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling, is a pleasing white wine with fine fragrance and ease on the palate.
The 2000 Gamekeepers is predominatly Grenache producing a richly flavoured, fleshy style of wine that blends harmoniously with the earthiness of the Mouvedre, and the pepper and spice of the Shiraz.