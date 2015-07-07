St. George
Terroir Gin
750 ml
Forest-driven and earthy, this profoundly aromatic gin is an ode to the wild beauty of the Golden State. 45% ABV
Local from Alameda CA. Lightly floral gin for spring cocktails. It has a light touch, from the citrus scent to the sweet flavor.
Local from Alameda CA. Both elegant and earthy, this luscious liqueur has all the complexity of a perfectly ripe barrlett pear. Cinnamon and clove add a warm touch of spice.
After distillation in our Eau De Vie pot stills, the whiskey is aged 3-4 years in used Bourbon casks and French Oak wine casks, as well as filtered through maple charcoal.
Local from Alameda CA. Coffee beans are roasted by Jewel Box Coffee Roasters of Oakland California and then are infused slowly and at low temperatures to minimize extraction.
Local from Alameda CA. Breaking & Entering is a "super bourbon" made up of 80 different barrels. The result is a bright and spicy bourbon, with notes of cherry cola, cinnamon and cloves.
American Gin. Pot distilled rye. 90 Proof
Local from Alameda CA. Ethereal notes of stone fruit, chocolate, and roasted nuts form the backbone of this release's flavor/aromatic signature. An elegant sipping whiskey.
Local from Alameda CA. Three pack comes with their flagship Gins, the Dry Rye Gin, Terroir Gin and the original Botanivore Gin.
Made from California grown hot and sweet peppers.
The inclusion of pear distillate in this vodka adds gently floral top notes and the impression of subtle sweetness on the finish.
Astonishingly clear citrus flavor, genuinely tasting both sour and sweet orange. A tart almost lemony scent in the nose.
Local from Alameda CA. It's complexity comes from the use of fine brandy, star anise, mint, wormwood, lemon balm, hyssop, meadowsweet, basil, fennel, tarragon and stinging nettles.
Complex layers of hyssop, lemon balm and all sorts of anisey, licoricey notes. Hugely herbaceous!
Made with Bartlett pears this vodka is the is the perfect building block for your favorite cocktails. 40 % ABV