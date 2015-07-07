Spy Valley
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Fruity, dried herb and citrus aroma; medium bodied, light to medium on the palate; grapefruit flavors; tart finish.
Fruity, dried herb and citrus aroma; medium bodied, light to medium on the palate; grapefruit flavors; tart finish.
Very demonstrative, the ripe fruited Spy Valley Chardonnay is a persistent and tasty treat; a great wine with turkey, or pork dishes, this versatile wine bodes well for the New Zealand efforts.
This New Zealand Pinot Noir is aged in oak barrels, fruit forward on the palate with soft tannins and spicy oak flavors.