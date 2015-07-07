Spirit Works
Vodka
750 ml
Handcrafted from California Wheat which gives the vodka a uniquely delicious character. Enjoy simply on the rocks or add some spice with ginger beer and a squeeze of lime.
Made with whole berries which is carefully steeped in handcrafted gin. Vibrant flavors of bright berry and citrus notes.
Each batch of gin is handcrafted using whole grains, which is milled, mash, fermented, and distilled on site. Classic old world botanical flavors of juniper, coriander, lemon and cardoman.
Gluten free. Ready-to-enjoy cocktail. Made with real tequila. Award Winning: Made with our real vodka. Est. San Diego. A Bold Classic Real Tequila. Known as the most popular cocktail in America, the margarita is a san Diego favorite. Featuring a bold tequila aroma with bright notes of lime and splash of orange in the mix. Refreshing and balanced. Award-Winning and Adventure-Ready at cutwater, we are explorers, charting the course with adventure in mind. Our award-winning portfolio of spirits including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, tequilas, mezcals, and liqueurs are meticulously- distilled and incorporated into our canned lineup. Armed with some heavy experience and boundless determination, we invite all who share our passion to join our journey. Please enjoy responsibly
A bright, clean opening of cardamom and earthy herb notes, sweet citrus develops mid-palate through finish, hints of cucumber linger. Juniper becomes more expressive as the spirit breathes.
California Vodka is the only vodka in the world made from strawberries. This is not a flavored vodka - it is a neutral spirit that is actually distilled from strawberry wine
"Hana" is the Japanese word for "Flower" which is the inspiration for this gin's unique flavor profile. Exquisite aroma Juniper and lemon citrus.
New York rye grain and aged in new charred oak barrels. Rye Aged 4 years and finished in maple syrup cured barrels.
The Krogstad Aquavit balanced, toothsome spirit flavored with Star Anise and Caraway Seed.
If you have been searching for the finest Tennessee Whiskey you needn't look any further. Your holding it in your hand! Jailers Tennessee Whiskey, the Music City's whiskey.
Make a bold move! Break out of your routine and taste the original rebel of ryes, 8 year old Breakout American Rye Whiskey. Rebelious spirit, smooth character.
Fruity, floral and smooth, with a recognizable rye edge that leaves no doubt the origin of the spirit. Made from whole grain rye.
The BABY is the first whiskey and the first legal pot-distilled whiskey in New York since Prohibition. It is mild and friendly, bright to the tongue and warming on the way down. An American classic!
Balances the soft richness of corn, the peppery notes of rye, the subtlety of wheat and the sweetness of malted barley.
A gin truly made for folks who love gin and want an assertive, juniper forward American craft gin. Provocative notes of bright & racy spice. 47% ABV
A shining example of an aged gin. Rich botanical notes, including spice and citrus, before the mellow notes of the barrel return for the finish. 47% ABV
Distilled in charred American oak, with licorice and espresso aromas wafting from the glass. Robust and bold with citrus and root beer flavors. 136 proof.
Local from Alameda CA. Lightly floral gin for spring cocktails. It has a light touch, from the citrus scent to the sweet flavor.
Local from Alameda CA. Both elegant and earthy, this luscious liqueur has all the complexity of a perfectly ripe barrlett pear. Cinnamon and clove add a warm touch of spice.
After distillation in our Eau De Vie pot stills, the whiskey is aged 3-4 years in used Bourbon casks and French Oak wine casks, as well as filtered through maple charcoal.
Local from Alameda CA. Breaking & Entering is a "super bourbon" made up of 80 different barrels. The result is a bright and spicy bourbon, with notes of cherry cola, cinnamon and cloves.
Driven by a fruit-forward, floral nose and the classic cocoa and roasted nut flavors. Sip neat to fully experience all the nuances and depth of flavor, or add nothing more than a single large ice cube. Limit 1 bottle per customer.
Local from Alameda CA. Crafted from raspberries you could find in the dark, St. George Raspberry Brandy is intensely ripe, lush, and focused
Local from Alameda CA. St. George Pear Brandy is made from the most aromatic dry-farmedorganic Bartlett pears we can find?and we pack about 30 pounds of fruit into every bottle.
Local from Alameda CA. Three pack comes with their flagship Gins, the Dry Rye Gin, Terroir Gin and the original Botanivore Gin.
Old Tom Gin is the result of using a base wort of malted barley, with an infusion of botanicals in high proof corn spirits.
DOUBLE GOLD 2012 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Distilled five times in 100 gallon copper pot stills. The taste is very clean and smooth, great in cocktails or sipping neat or over ice.
Longer aging in French oak barrels and sweet corn flavors coupled with spicy rye, create a unique depth and viscosity on the palate. 91.3 proof.
Aromas of zesty lime, grapefruit, and passionfruit with a hint of fresh herbs. Vibrant palate of sweet fruit leading to a long and juicy finish. 12.9% ABV.
Made of premium ethyl alcohol of agricultural cereal. It's used among other things to prepare homemade fruit and herbal liqueurs, vodkas as well as cakes and for medical purposes.
Lucid is the first genuine absinthe made with real Grande Wormwood to be legally available in the United States in over 95 years. 62% ABV
We've blended our clean and fragrant Old Grove Gin with our house-made grapefruit cucumber tonic to re-create the perfect match.
Notes of honeysuckle, caramel, and vanilla. Born from our curiosity, creativity, and unconventional open-minded spirit, this smooth drinking bourbon was meticulously selected, curated, and blended.
Stark's beautifully made California Silver Rum cranked up to a full 151 proof!
Stark Spirits California Silver Rum has strength of character that suprises and delights. California is not the Caribbean, and Stark Spirits California Silver Rum is not Caribbean Rum.
We age our white rum like a bourbon for two years in virgin American oak barrels, introducing hints of toffee and caramel that give way to flavors of vanilla and tobacco.
Crafted from pure cane sugar, rather than molasses, and distilled in a hybrid pot-and-column still, this smooth silver rum is perfect for enjoying straight or mixed.
We took our inspiration from the tastes served up at our neighborhood taco shops. This version is infused with spicy habanero peppers, and like your favorite salsa, it definitely has a kick.
We took our inspiration from the tastes served up at our neighborhood taco shops: spicy habanero peppers, creamy horchata, and aguas frescas with sweet Jamaica hibiscus or juicy pineapple.
Our smooth Three Sheets White Rum crafted from pure cane sugar blends with earthy cardamom in our house-made cola to create a uniquely exotic yet inviting flavor.
A silkiness that forms cascading legs; aroma of the cooked agave, herbal elements, and citric notes. The delicacy of floral notes and distinctive flavor creating a smooth and pleasurable aftertaste.
Rested for 24 months in oak barrels. A powerful sweet aroma of the cooked agave in perfect balance with wood, butter, pecan, and vanilla. A delectable silky and round flavor that is true ecstasy.
Lucid is distilled entirely from spirits and European herbs, and uses no artificial additives. Crafted using the full measure of Grand Wormwood, green anise, sweet fennel and other European herbs.
In celebration of 35 yrs at the vanguard of the American artisan distillation movement. The result of decades of craftsmanship, treasure hunting among our own barrel reserves, and painstaking blending
Sweet rhubarb, bitter gentian root and orange peel blend with wormwood, vanilla and resiny notes. Deep, layered and lingering finish that balances and alternates between the sweet and bitter.
Made from California grown hot and sweet peppers.
Delicate aromas and a dry, crisp, vibrant texture featuring apple, pear, and peach fruit with hints of white flowers and almonds.Alcohol 12.5%
The inclusion of pear distillate in this vodka adds gently floral top notes and the impression of subtle sweetness on the finish.
Astonishingly clear citrus flavor, genuinely tasting both sour and sweet orange. A tart almost lemony scent in the nose.
Amazingly cocoa-like and buttery at entry; midpalate is spot-on dark chocolate-like, but neither bitter nor semisweet; it's just flat-out sweet.
This has fresh spearmint and peppermint as well as a host of botanicals to provide depth.
Local from Alameda CA. It's complexity comes from the use of fine brandy, star anise, mint, wormwood, lemon balm, hyssop, meadowsweet, basil, fennel, tarragon and stinging nettles.
Using Oregon's Coastal Mountain range water, this vodka is made using expertly distilled grain spirit for a smooth taste.
Complex layers of hyssop, lemon balm and all sorts of anisey, licoricey notes. Hugely herbaceous!