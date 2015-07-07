Cutwater Cocktails

Margarita

4 Cans 12 oz

Gluten free. Ready-to-enjoy cocktail. Made with real tequila. Award Winning: Made with our real vodka. Est. San Diego. A Bold Classic Real Tequila. Known as the most popular cocktail in America, the margarita is a san Diego favorite. Featuring a bold tequila aroma with bright notes of lime and splash of orange in the mix. Refreshing and balanced. Award-Winning and Adventure-Ready at cutwater, we are explorers, charting the course with adventure in mind. Our award-winning portfolio of spirits including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, tequilas, mezcals, and liqueurs are meticulously- distilled and incorporated into our canned lineup. Armed with some heavy experience and boundless determination, we invite all who share our passion to join our journey. Please enjoy responsibly