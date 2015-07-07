Spicy Vines
Scarlet's Flirtation Zinfandel
750 ml
Hints of wild raspberries, dark cherries and blackberries that seamlessly blend together with cacao and undertones of cardamom, sage, anise and cedar.
Hints of wild raspberries, dark cherries and blackberries that seamlessly blend together with cacao and undertones of cardamom, sage, anise and cedar.
Flavors of bright cherries, blackberries, strawberries, and a touch of blueberry notes. The wine finish nicely with a slight spice and soft oak notes that linger on your palate.
This wine delivers a great nose of dried fruits and fresh berries and offers beautiful flavors of raspberries, coco, blackberries, and blueberries. The massive fruit is complimented by a rich, bright, and velvety mouthfeel that leaves you with a subtle creamy oak finish.