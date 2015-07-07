Speakeasy Pop Gun Pilsner 6pkc
German Pilsner
6 Cans
Pop Gun delivers a clean full body with hints of honey and malty sweetness. German Magnum, Hallertau and Saphir hops balance the malt with a crisp bitter finish with notes of tangerine and spice.
Generously dry-hopped yet surprisingly drinkable American-style IPA. Golden straw color, tight carbonation and a head that leaves lovely lacing. 6.5% ABV
Deep reddish amber, with a fluffy tan head and teases the senses with citrus, spice and candied caramel malts. Creamy medium body. 6.1% ABV
Behind its fiercely black exterior, Scarface Imperial Stout is a melange of subtly different roasted malt flavors. This year's is deceptively smooth and rich while maintaining big intense flavors.
Pours deep reddish-amber. Fluffy tan head. Lush, complex aroma of grapefruit, citrus, pine, spice and candied caramel malts. The mouth-feel is creamy with a silky, medium body and modest carbonation.
Each Syndicate release is a unique blend of strong beers that have been aged in American spirits barrels for no less than nine months. This bottle wil age gracefully for years in your cellar.
Scarface Imperial Stout is thick and velvety with taste of chocolate, roasted grain, carmel and infused with a slight flavor of bourbon.
99 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Fresh, leafy hop bouquet explodes in your glass; medium body; clean malt background; woody, oily hop dryness; robust bitter finish. Hooray for the 21st Amendment!
A refreshing but flavorful lager. Caramel malts lend a subtle sweetness to balance the dry crisp character of the lager yeast. 5.3% ABV