Old Soul
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Smoke, vanilla, and ripe dark fruit notes create a full bodied and creamy texture with a finish filled with refined cherry and blackberry notes. ABV 13%
Smoke, vanilla, and ripe dark fruit notes create a full bodied and creamy texture with a finish filled with refined cherry and blackberry notes. ABV 13%
Dense raspberry and cherry aromas are accented by rich chocolate and sweet vanilla notes, forming a silky and luscious palate. ABV 13.5%
Celebrate the sun with this excellent Mexican import.
Floral notes and ripe fruit aromas blend well on the nose, with tastes of blackberry creating a soft, round palate. ABV 13.2%
Pineapple, pear and tropical fruit are succulent and crisp, developing into a well balanced and full body. ABV 13%
You can never get too much sun! Mexico's popular Sol Beer is now available in a 12-Pack.
A true Sangria -the 1st imported premium Sangria made from all natural ingredients. 100% SpanishTempranillo blended with natural citrus juices & a touch of cinnamon. Fresh fruits - Kissed by the Sun