Gouden Carolus Tripel
Belgian Specialty Ale
330 ml
Top fermented with refined character and a pure rich taste. Matured at length in both the cellar and bottle. Originally brewed in honor of the court of the Emperor Charles the Fifth.
Dark, balanced caramel and aromatic malts give this unique Belgian brew the warmth of wine and the freshness of beer. 8.5% ABV