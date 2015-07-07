Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir Willamette '98
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Delicious!! Rich aromas of sweet fruit and jam are followed by ripe and jammy flavors of cherry and spice. Really something special.
Delicious!! Rich aromas of sweet fruit and jam are followed by ripe and jammy flavors of cherry and spice. Really something special.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A totally fun, yet serious white wine, the Sokol Blosser Evolution 9, a blend of 9 varietals, shows great aromatics; flavorful on the palate, this wine delivers a load of fruit.