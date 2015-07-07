Sonoma County Distilling
Cherrywood Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Base of rye grain, and complements of wheat and cherrywood smoked barley, this inventive spirit is meant for those who seek out the flavors of a classic Manhattan cocktail in a distilled spirit.
Aged in new charred American oak barrels and finished in old wood, this whiskey features hints of vanilla, allspice, and white pepper.