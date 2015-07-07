Sonoma-Cutrer
Chardonnay
750 ml
Sonoma Valley. Core fruit and oak with a bold oak finish. 14% ABV
Sonoma Valley. Core fruit and oak with a bold oak finish. 14% ABV
Almost too rich for its own good, the full-flavored '10 Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir shows deep dark fruit, dried leather and firm oak in its flavors; quite satisfying in the end.
GOLD MEDAL '16 TexSom Int'l Wine Comp. The '13 Cutrer Chardonnay has flavors of peach, apple, and cr?me br?l?e ?meld with hints of butterscotch, caramel, warm pie crust, and baked apple with a light t
Sonoma Cutrer Les Pierres is pure and crisp, more in the French style of Chardonnay, with subtle fruit aromas and flavors nuanced with notes of mineral and green apple.
Excels with excellent crispness. Perky and full of lively ripe citrus flavors, this wine is a real winner.