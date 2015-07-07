Snickers Bar
Favorites Candy
3.7 oz
Peanut butter nougat, topped with caramel and roasted peanuts and covered with milk chocolate!
Peanut butter nougat, topped with caramel and roasted peanuts and covered with milk chocolate!
Packed with roasted peanuts, nougat, caramel and milk chocolate. SNICKERS® Brand handles your hunger, so you handle the things in life that aren't related to hunger at all.
It contains fluffy, delicious nougat, crunchy peanuts, and caramel drizzled inside a smooth milk chocolate coating. It is the perfect snack for any time of day that can keep you going once your energy level starts to drop.