Snap Dragon
Chardonnay
750 ml
The Snap Dragon Chardonnay is fresh and feisty in the aromas and on the palate; soft yet crisp in the finish.
The Snap Dragon Chardonnay is fresh and feisty in the aromas and on the palate; soft yet crisp in the finish.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bonafide, good drinking red, the ripe-fruited '07 Snap Dragon Red Wine simply drinks well; no intrigue or mystery, just a good rounding on the palate; easy in the aftertaste.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty tasty red, the smooth-talking '07 Snap Dragon Cabernet is a delight on the palate; the wine's softness make it a superb, open-knit wine; this one has all out there.
Seductive, sweet apricot aromas with ripe peach and yellow nectarine highlighted by key lime and rose petal. Serve chilled with summer dishes such as chili rubbed prawns ot Thai noodle salad.