Big Smooth

Old Vine Zinfandel

750 ml

90PT WINE ENTHUSIAST. Lodi, California. Big Smooth Zinfandel opens with bursting aromas of luscious black cherry, blackberry, fig, and framboise. Toasted coconut, Tahitian vanilla, and hints of smoked dill lift from the glass, as a result of American oak aging. Silky smooth on the palate with flavors of boysenberry, pomegranate reduction and red currants greeting you at first sip. On the mid-palate, fresh notes of coconut and vanilla bean float in and leave you with a balanced finish.