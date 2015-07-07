Smoking Loon
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Californian. Aromas of apples, melons and anise, with a flavor of lime and asian pear undertones. 13.5% ABV
88 POINTS & BEST VALUE Wine Spectator (2013 vintage). The wine opens with layers of juicy and ripe honeydew melon, followed by steely notes of citrus; vibrant, yet creamy on the palate.
Californian. Fresh aromas of citrus and vibrant cantaloupe flavors combine for a full pallated Sauvignon Blanc. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of red plum and raspberry. Juicy with loads of dark cherry and plum, ending with a long, balanced finish.
Aromas of jasmine and elderflower with hints of vanilla, lemon, Pippin apple, Asian pear and white stone fruit.
California. Aromas of boysenberry, black cherry, and vanilla. Flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and nutmeg. 13.5 % ABV
Opens with a blast of blackberry, cherry pie, smoky vanilla and molasses, leading to a very rich, full-bodied mouthfeel; superextracted and tannic, but balanced and elegant.
Ole Smoky's Moonshine Peach made with real Peaches.
Maraschino cherries soaked in a batch of Ole Smoky Moonshine, with an added a note of milk chocolate.
Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine is a delicious and potent concoction that combines our smooth moonshine with a summertime blend of juices from oranges, pineapples and cherries.
Ole Smoky's White Lightnin is made from 100% grain neutral spirits that have been distilled six times for premium smoothness. White Lightnin is our alternative to vodka gin and tequila.
A blend of pure apple juice, ground cinnamon, and other spices with our whiskey. This combination of flavors conjures up memories of warm apple pie on a cool summer evening and goes down just as easy.
Sliced peaches soaked in Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. After they're gone, it leaves just enough moonshine to make a summer sangria.
We are done messing around, it's time to raise the proof. At 128 proof, it's clear, clean and exactly what moonshine should be. If it burns blue, it's true.
A full, all-natural pecan flavor with a hint of praline sweetness fills this smooth, Canadian Whisky.
Ole Smoky has bottled the very essence of the holidays with their new delicious flavor, Shine Nog!
Made with a delicious combination of juices: orange, pineapple and cherry, it's immediately recognizable on your tongue as a party
We've taken our Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine and infused it with pineapple. The taste is uniquely island and uniquely "Tennessee" which makes it uniquely Ole Smoky! Sweet and delicious.
Instead of using all the best fruit for jam, pies, and preserves, we infuse our moonshine with the sweet flavors of strawberry.
Ole Smoky Blackberry uses fresh sun-ripened blackberry's who's sweetness can now be found in Ole Smoky's Blackberry Moonshine. It's perfect for sipping at a backyard barbeque.
Ole Smoky's Apple Pie Moonshine captures the same delicious combination of flavors - made with pure apple juice, ground cinnamon and other spices - blended with our moonshine.
Aromas of vanilla, cranberry, raspberry and herbs de provence. Flavors of plum, cranberry sauce and raspberry jam with chocolate nuance. 13.5% ABV.
Fresh, finessed and elegant offering aromas of white cherry, white peach and yellow nectarine. Finish is dry and refreshing.
Aromas of toasted almond and apricot with notes of cr̩me brulee. Flavors of Fuji apple, juicy summer pear and toffee. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of raspberry sorbet, vanilla and toasted dill from oak aging. Flavors of fresh plum, cranberry, cherry and clove. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. A medley of raspberry, citrus, and basil, help one to enjoy a naturally sweet and savory red. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red currants and cherries. Flavors of cranberry and tart strawberries with pepper and cinnamon. 13.5% ABV
California. Rich smoked black cherry mocha, and savory spice notes are balanced by a weight on the palate that isn't so heavy. A wonderful example of Zinfandel as it is a power bold and brash wine, which can also be refined with an elegant presentation.
Exhibits fresh leather, rose water, black cherry, violets and a hint of macerated cherry. Fine tannins and minerality.
Fresh squeezed lemons and sugar stirred in ice cold water mixed with Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. 80 proof.
Made from 100% natural milk. Prior to smoking this cheddar has been aged to enhance the taste. Naturally smoked cold for 6 hours in apple pulp and hard wood for an amazing rich flavor.
100 year old recipe that is smooth and bright as the promise of a Saturday night when anything can happen. 50% ABV
Fresh maraschino cherries soaked in Ole Smoky's 100 proof moonshine. Each cherry says a sweet hello followed by a warm goodbye. 100 proof.