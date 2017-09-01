Smoke Tree
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of red plum and raspberry. Juicy with loads of dark cherry and plum, ending with a long, balanced finish.
Aromas of jasmine and elderflower with hints of vanilla, lemon, Pippin apple, Asian pear and white stone fruit.
Ole Smoky's Moonshine Peach made with real Peaches.
Maraschino cherries soaked in a batch of Ole Smoky Moonshine, with an added a note of milk chocolate.
Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine is a delicious and potent concoction that combines our smooth moonshine with a summertime blend of juices from oranges, pineapples and cherries.
Ole Smoky's White Lightnin is made from 100% grain neutral spirits that have been distilled six times for premium smoothness. White Lightnin is our alternative to vodka gin and tequila.
A blend of pure apple juice, ground cinnamon, and other spices with our whiskey. This combination of flavors conjures up memories of warm apple pie on a cool summer evening and goes down just as easy.
Sliced peaches soaked in Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. After they're gone, it leaves just enough moonshine to make a summer sangria.
We are done messing around, it's time to raise the proof. At 128 proof, it's clear, clean and exactly what moonshine should be. If it burns blue, it's true.
Ole Smoky has bottled the very essence of the holidays with their new delicious flavor, Shine Nog!
Made with a delicious combination of juices: orange, pineapple and cherry, it's immediately recognizable on your tongue as a party
We've taken our Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine and infused it with pineapple. The taste is uniquely island and uniquely "Tennessee" which makes it uniquely Ole Smoky! Sweet and delicious.
Instead of using all the best fruit for jam, pies, and preserves, we infuse our moonshine with the sweet flavors of strawberry.
Ole Smoky Blackberry uses fresh sun-ripened blackberry's who's sweetness can now be found in Ole Smoky's Blackberry Moonshine. It's perfect for sipping at a backyard barbeque.
Ole Smoky's Apple Pie Moonshine captures the same delicious combination of flavors - made with pure apple juice, ground cinnamon and other spices - blended with our moonshine.
Opens with a blast of blackberry, cherry pie, smoky vanilla and molasses, leading to a very rich, full-bodied mouthfeel; superextracted and tannic, but balanced and elegant.
Fresh, finessed and elegant offering aromas of white cherry, white peach and yellow nectarine. Finish is dry and refreshing.
A wine barrel aged sour blonde ale refermented with fresh pressed Riesling grapes. A hazy yellow color, with a small, fleeting, bubbly, white head. The nose is Lemon juice, apricot, vanilla, and salt. Very tart flavor, and pretty sweet and citrusy. Medium body, with a sharp, very acidic mouthfeel.
Robust porter aged on locally roasted fair trade ground coffee. Flavors of chocolate, malt, and coffee. 6% ABV
American Amber Ale. Medium-bodied with a light caramel and toasty malt character. 7% ABV
Exhibits fresh leather, rose water, black cherry, violets and a hint of macerated cherry. Fine tannins and minerality.
Fresh squeezed lemons and sugar stirred in ice cold water mixed with Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. 80 proof.
100 year old recipe that is smooth and bright as the promise of a Saturday night when anything can happen. 50% ABV
Fresh maraschino cherries soaked in Ole Smoky's 100 proof moonshine. Each cherry says a sweet hello followed by a warm goodbye. 100 proof.