Smithwick's

Irish Ale

6 Bottles

In 300 years of triumph, adversity and above all, brewing, you learn a thing or two about ale. Smithwick's Red Ale is a blend of mild hops, sweet malt and roasted barley. Like the castle at the heart of Smithwick's Kilkenny home, it’s stood the test of time throughout Irish history, and earned its rightful place as Ireland’s most loved ale. Smithwick’s Red Ale is the ruby red session ale with a gentle hop bitterness, medium body, a fresh, floral aroma and hints of toast, caramel and toffee with a clean finish. Nutrition information (based on 12 fl. Oz) Calories: 150 Carbs: 8g Fat: 0g Protein: 0.7g Sugar: 0g Alcohol: 0.5oz (4.5% ABV)