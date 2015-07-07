Martini and Rossi
Rosso Vermouth
750 ml
Italy. Sweetened with sucrose, caramelized sugar and concentrated grape. 16% ABV
Italy. Crafted from 100% handpicked Moscato Bianco grapes, grown in Northern Italy. 7% ABV.
Italy. Distilled with a combination of 30+ herbs and spices including sage, allspice, coriander and Roman camomile. 15% ABV
Italy. Extra dry sparkling wine made from Prosecco grapes with hints of peach and apple. 11.5% ABV
Elegant floral armoas and delicate flavors of peaches and apricots. This DOCG wine is produced with 100% Moscato Biano Grapes. Serve well chilled, perfect with desserts, fruits or by itself.
Sweet, delicate flavors of melon, peach, apple and grapefruit; perfect with apple tarts and cream.
GOLD MEDAL, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMPETITION. A superb example of a sweet vermouth; very aromatic, sweet, and lush with lots of tasty nuances; great for a devilishly delicious Manhattan!
Sweet and juicy, this sparkler offers very fragrant aromas and a long, delcectable finish; great with fruit based desserts.
92 POINTS Robert Parker (2012 vintage). The Louis Martini Sonoma County Cabernet is at once elegant and rich; shows an abundance of red fruit flavors, with a bare hint of sweet oak.
This is a full-bodied wine revealing flavors of melted chocolate, black cherry, and earthy aromatics with accents of anise and brown spice.
The Martini Alex Cabernet is easy to like now for its rich black currant, cherry & chocolate flavors; lovely balance of acidity & oak; one of their best to date.
The Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is firm and rich on the palate; offers black fruit flavors, with an accent of sweet oak; soft tannins in the finish.
California. Ripe flavors of black plum and blackcurrant with hints of oak and a touch of baking spice. 13.9% ABV
GOLD MEDAL ORANGE CO. 2012. This rose has a beautiful, vibrant light pink & coral hue; fragrant aromas of ripe wild strawberry with raspberry elegance, creamy yet fresh with crisp acidity.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. California. Ripe berries that are long and lacy on the palate. 14% ABV
Rémy Martin VSOP embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas. It is the symbol of the Cellar Master’s art of blending.
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
#77, TOP 100 BEST BUYS 2011, 90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Martin Codax Albarino is a little leesy on the nose; mostly forward and lemony; palate is citric and crisp as a whistle; green apple.
PACKAGED IN A BLACK -CRYSTAL BACCARAT DECANTER SIMILAR TO REMY'S CLASSIC LOUIS XIII FLACON, THIS MAGNIFICIENT COGNAC IS MADE FORM A BLEND OF SOME 1,200 EAUX -DE -VIE.
A superior VS Cognac, fresh lively and smooth flavors. Made exclusively from the grapes of one of the region's best growing areas.
France. Aromas of peach and pomegranate with a long orchard fruit finish. 14% ABV
Italy. A balance of herbal spice and tanginess. 16% ABV
Fortified wine aromatized with a variety of herbs and spices. 18% ABV
Italy. Hint of citrus, sage, elder and peach with wild rose notes. 13.5% ABV
For the fruitier martini.
The Martin & Weyrich Moscato Allegro is fresh and fragrant, offering intense floral and fruit aromas reminiscent of orange blossoms and apricots; refreshingly sweet with a slight spice in the finish.
Aromas of honeydew and vanilla. Medium to full bodied with balanced flavors of hazelnut and citrus fruits on the finish.
96 PTS WILFRED WONG. Honored by King Louis XV, of France in 1738, this superb Cognac is one of most enticing products in the spirit world, caramel, butterscotch, sweet oak, ripe fruit; has it all!
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg. Aged a minimum of eight years.
Smooth and balanced with subtle tastes of pear and nuances of fresh mint. 40% ABV
The Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo plays between the New and Old Worlds; at once rustic but also polished with finely ripened black fruit flavors.
Rich and with a long finish, complex yet elegant, this cognac reveals spicy nutmeg notes combined with intense aromas of black tea and aged leather. Hand seletced from fine champagne reserves.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 WORLD SPIRITS COMP This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.
Behind its classic appearance, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal reveals an exceptionally mellow sensation, encapsulating the whole range of our expertise.
Perfectly balanced, honey, and light fruit forward character blended from exceptionally smooth and subtle eaux-de-vie is universally enjoyable, sessionable, and complements a variety of foods.
A truly special blend aged 50 years! Golden mahogany color, extraordinary aromas of eucalyptus, sandlewood and exotic fruits. Complex and long lasting finish. Bottled in a handblown Baccarat decanter!
Blended from 1,200 eaux-de-vie, aged up to 100 years, Louis XIII is "One Century in a Bottle".
Made from Grande and Petite Champagne grapes, it has been hailed as the world's finest!
XO stands for Extra Old. Flavors of plum, candied oranges, hazelnut and cinnamon. Velvety and rich with a long finish. 40% ABV
Dark red with ruby hue. Intense cherry, black currant bouquet with a touch of cocoa and licorice. Light attack, complex palate with black fruit, fine tannins. Long-lasting and expressive finale of black pepper and blackberry.