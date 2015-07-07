SKELETO ANEJO TEQUILA
Anejo Tequila
750 ml
Yeasty and briny opening aroma. Sweet palate entry shows roasted peppers and pineapple flavors. Mid-palate showcases luscious flavors of chocolate, orange and sugar cookies. Sweet, sugary long finish.
Green vegetation and agave on the nose with tart, acidic flavors upon entry. Mid-palate features a strong, firmly structured texture and flavors of sweet oak, and vanilla. Long, sweet finish.
A burst of rich, fresh fruit on the palate, vibrant acidity, and a touch of oak, followed by a long, lingering finish. 14% ABV
Austria. Buttery, scary goodness here. Plenty of lemon, citrus fruits. Great for a Halloween party. A bit of a sour grapefruit finish!