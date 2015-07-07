Six Degrees Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Velvet red color. Flavors of black cherry, raspberry, and plum are prevalent. The wine finishes long and soft as gentle tannins glide delicately across the palate.
Heady aromas of oak, green apple and honey entice the nose. The creamy oak and honey flavor finishes softly, lingers until the next sip. pair w/ poached salmon, grilled veal chops, pumpkin ravioli.