Single Malt Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
This is the first Single Malt Vodka. A very special vodka with a delicate finish and beautifully rounded aroma and sweet flavors. Lives up to the traditions of the great Single Malts.
Cinnamon aromas with a hint of the spices on the palate.
Combined aromas of vanilla, rose petal and dry fruits. The spices blend with the floral notes to create a flavorful mouthfeel.