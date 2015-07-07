SIDURI PINOT NOIR SANTA LUCIA
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir from Siduri is made each year from lots from famous SLH vineyards such as Gary's, Pisoni, Rosellas's, Sierra Mar, and Soberanes.
Rich berry fruits mix with dried herbs and spiced flavors; supported by lively acidity and just enough tannins to make for a mouthwatering wine; great to server with roasted lamb or chicken.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Siduri Pinot Noir is ripe and supple, offering layers of pretty cherry, mulberry and spice flavors; refined texture; drink now through '07.