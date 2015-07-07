Shrub & Co. Tart Apple Shrub
Apple Bar Mixers
16 oz
This handcrafted apple shrub is made with a blend of juice from organic Jonagold and Braeburn apples, organic cane sugar and organic white wine vinegar with a tart yet sweet apple flavor.
