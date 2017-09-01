The Show
Pinot Noir
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Strikes with decisive black fruit, the precise '10 The Show Pinot Noir serves up distinct berry and currant flavors; fine energy in the finish.
Starts with warm berry jam in the aromas, the satisfying The Show Cabernet takes on an added richness, with oak and black fruit on the palate; firm in the finish.
California. Bold and sweet with a rich rice flavor. 15% ABV
Bold and sweet. Rich and robust flavor with distinct rice savor. 15% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Delicate aromas of toasted nuts, white chocolate fudge, and dried fruits. A round, satiny entry leads to a very smooth, oily medium full body.
Made entirely from organic rice, this sake has a natural taste.
The fluted 2 ounce shot glass is a great basic for every bar.
A Pre-made Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned Cocktail a.k.a Don Draper in a bottle. 84 Proof
Exceptional quality that goes down smooth with a subtle smoky finish. 43.4% ABV
Made with superior rice and pure water, this Sake combines the old and the new. 15% ABV
Smooth & well-balanced, brewed in a lighter style with an emphasis on freshness. Hints of apple and anise all through the glass.
Dark, sweet, voluptuous whiskey for adventurous types who go right when everyone else goes left. SLOW HAND Six Woods whiskey highlights the delicious flavors of woods rarely turned into barrels
Flavors of yellow apple and citrus, tempered by the mellow notes of American oak.
15% of all profits go directly to The Snow Leopard Trust to protect endangered Snow Leopards. Drink to that! 40% ABV
Nigori is coarsely-filtered and the sweetest of all types of sake.
Elegant and stylish with excellent flavors and a pleasing aftertaste, this is a very good value.
Pretty authentic in its dark chocolate flavors; not a traditional wine by any means, but appealing in its sweetness and its dark, cocoa powder, dried earth flavors.