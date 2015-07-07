Shenandoah Vineyards
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Shenandoah Vyds of California Sauvignon Blanc is ripe and rich on the palate; almost round in the aftertaste.
Black Muscat is truly exquisite; sweet and bursting with blackberry flavors and aromas; full bodied and quite intense on the palate; perfect to serve with hearty cheeses.
A very good medium bodied red with a pleasant roundness on the palate. Shows some jamminess in the finish.