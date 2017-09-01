Sheffield Cellars Tawny Port
Port
1.5 L
This is a very good American tawny port; slighly wooded in character and with a hint of complexity; fine balance in the finish as well.
This is a very good American tawny port; slighly wooded in character and with a hint of complexity; fine balance in the finish as well.
This is a very good American tawny port; slighly wooded in character and with a hint of complexity; fine balance in the finish as well.
The Sheffield Very Dry Sherry is a very good, dried aperitif as well as a very good choice for cooking stir-fried pork and chicken dishes.
A beautiful Marsala that expresses rich brown sugar; caramel and toasted almond aromas; full flavored; rich and quite exotic on the palate. Great to serve as an aperitif.
Dry and nutty, this is a fine upscale Sherry for cooking.
An upscale Sherry from California, this wine is sweet and lush on the palate.
An upscale Sherry from California, this wine is sweet and lush on the palate.