Slane
Triple Casked Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Slane Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled, smooth spirit of natural character with untamed notes of oak and spice from a signature triple casked blend.
A well balanced blend of malt and grain Irish Whiskey aged and matured for at least four years in American Bourbon barrels. In the traditional style, the whiskey is distilled in copper pit stills.
No sugar, no color, no wood. This is the real deal. Unaged whiskey without boundaries. A blend of hand selected American corn is distilled three times in copper pot stills. High proof yet smooth.