Shakers Rye Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD 2004 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 5 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. A clean, and uncommonly fresh creation of sunshine, rich earth and rain.
96-100 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Show attractive, bittersweet vanilla extract, cracker and cocoa bean-like aromas; palate entry is beany, bittersweet and intensely vanilla like.